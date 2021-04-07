Another warm day for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and a mild morning in the lower 50s.
Mid to upper 70s for today. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a quick sprinkle into the afternoon.
Low in the low to mid 50s Wednesday night. Partly cloudy.
RAIN LIKLEY INTO THE AFTERNOON THURSDAY
Sunny early Thursday, with increasing clouds, and afternoon showers and
thunderstorms likely. High in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms continue for Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 50s.
ISOLATED SHOWER OR STORM FRIDAY
Lower 70s Friday. Mainly cloudy with an isolated shower.
Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 50s.
COOLING LATE WEEKEND
Lower 70s Saturday and partly sunny.
Upper 40s Saturday night with showers likely.
Cloudy and cooler Sunday with occasional showers. High in the lower 60s.
Mid to upper 40s Sunday night and chance for an isolated shower.
COOL INTO THE WEEK
Upper 50s Monday with sunshine and clouds.
Low to mid 40s Monday night. Isolated shower chance.
Lower 60s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for a stray sprinkle.
Mid to upper 40s Tuesday night and cloudy skies.
Cool Wednesday with a high around 50°. Mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower.
