Another warm day for Wednesday

TONIGHTThe warm weather from the day will carry over into the night. Lows will only fall to the mid-50s. Most of the night will be dry with partly to mostly clear skies. Rain chances will come up a little bit toward daybreak with a couple of showers possible around sunrise.

WEDNESDAYWarm weather continues Wednesday, with a couple of raindrops possible, too. The day begins with lots of clouds around, and we will have a chance at some hit-and-miss showers and sprinkles. Rain chances Wednesday are looking highest in the morning, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon isn't out of the question. It will be very warm again with highs in the upper 70s. The chance at a stray shower is low but not zero for Wednesday night. Skies will have a few scattered clouds, and temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will return to the mid-50s.