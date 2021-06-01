Another soaking rain headed our way; big warm-up just around the corner

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight and temperatures will continue trending a few degrees warmer. We drop to the upper 50s for lows. Rain chances will start to rise overnight. While we may see a few showers before sunrise, rain becomes likely after sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a rather cloudy and soggy day. Skies will be overcast at sunrise. Showers will develop in the morning and scattered pockets of rain will continue through the afternoon and evening. A few isolated downpours or an isolated thunderstorm will also be possible throughout the day. The risk for storms is looking much less impressive. With the added clouds and rain, highs will drop back a few degrees, only warming to around 70° for highs. Scattered pockets of rain or a few thunderstorms continue into Wednesday evening. Rain chances will let up a bit overnight when showers become more isolated. It will be a mild night with lows around 60°.

THURSDAY

The morning isn’t looking as wet Thursday, but rain chances remain high. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to around 70° again for highs. Although morning rain chances look a little lower than our Wednesday, we will still have the chance at a few passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm. More scattered areas of rain or thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening. As the sun sets, we will again see rain chances fading from scattered rain and storms to much more isolated rain activity. Temperatures Thursday night will fall toward the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances start to come down as the temperatures start to go up Friday. We will still have a risk for a few isolated thunderstorms for the end of the workweek. High pressure takes over into the weekend and brings a few dry days with much warmer weather returning. Temperatures soar into the 80s this weekend and will be approaching 90° early next week.

