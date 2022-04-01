TONIGHT

Temperatures will be cold for our Friday night with lows dipping into the upper 20s. A few flurries are possible through the evening but snow chances end early. The clouds will start to clear out overnight and the winds will be coming down.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Though the morning will be cold, the afternoon won’t be too bad Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning and become partly sunny through the late afternoon. Temperatures won’t be too far from average, warming to the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Clouds will be on the increase again Saturday evening. Along with the increase in clouds will be an increase in rain chances. Scattered showers develop late-evening and continue overnight. Lows will settle into the mid-30s. Showers will start mixing with some snow as temperatures drop into the 30s. Overnight lows will remain above freezing so little if any accumulation will occur.

Sunday

We are looking at a mostly cloudy end to the weekend and temperatures won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the middle 40s Sunday. The day begins with spotty showers and sprinkles that mix with some snow early in the morning. Rain chances fade into Sunday afternoon with nothing more than an isolated shower or sprinkle expected. Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Skies will be mostly cloudy again on Monday. Rain chances rise again with another mix of rain and snow showers expected. Highs will return to the middle 40s. Tuesday is looking like one of the nicer days next week. We have a chance for a little sunshine through the first half of the day and temperatures will jump to near 60° for highs. Rain chances will rise again with a few showers possible later in the day. Highs warm even more on Wednesday, reaching the mid-60s. Wednesday is looking partly sunny and breezy with increasing rain chances again into the latter part of the day. While we keep the milder temps Thursday, it isn’t looking as nice with lots of clouds and a chance for more showers throughout the day. Scattered showers and lots of clouds stay in the forecast next Friday with another drop in temperatures. Highs fall to the mid-40s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.