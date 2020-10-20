Another round of showers arriving overnight

We have a soggy night ahead and more dreary weather Tuesday -- The end of the workweek is looking like the better part of the week with a big jump in temperatures:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies and soggy weather continues tonight. Another round of some steadier and heavier downpours develops late in the evening, with showers likely after midnight. The steadier overnight showers become more isolated toward sunrise. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for lows.

TUESDAY

We are looking at mainly cloudy skies continuing Tuesday. The best chance at steadier rain will be the early morning commute. The rest of the day will feature only the occasional, isolated sprinkle or light shower. Highs will return to the mid-50s.

A warm front approaches the area Tuesday night and temperatures won’t drop much. Rain will remain isolated through the evening, but more numerous, scattered downpours are expected after midnight. Thunderstorms are also possible into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for lows early into the night with rising temperatures likely by the morning commute.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain comes in the morning, with only isolated showers expected for the afternoon. It will be a warmer afternoon with highs spiking to the middle 60s. It will remain mostly cloudy much of the day with partial clearing possible by Wednesday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The best days for yardwork and leaf blowing are looking like Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be well above average both days with highs in the 70s. We will have some sunshine both days. Rain chances will rise again Friday night as the next cold front approaches, dropping temperatures for the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.