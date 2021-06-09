Another round of showers and storms Wednesday

THIS WEEK

A damp pattern is setting up for the rest of the week. Warm and humid

air will be pumping up from the South, with a stagnant storm system to our west, giving us showers and storms for the week.



WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated shower this morning. It’s muggy. Temperatures in the upper 60s. Dew points in the humid range, upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms today, with a high in the mid 80s and humid.

Upper 60s with a chance for evening showers tonight.



STORMS CONTINUE REST OF THE WEEK

Scattered showers and storms Thursday. High in the low to mid 80s.

Slight shower or storm chance into Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 60s.

Lower 80s with scattered showers or storms Friday.

Slight shower or storm chance Friday night, low in the low to mid 60s.

PATTERN CHANGE LATE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK

Mid 80s and partly sunny for Saturday. Slight chance for isolated shower or storm into the mid to late afternoon.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid 60s Saturday night.

High Sunday in the lower 80s. Chance for isolated showers or storms.

A less humid airmass arrives late Sunday night into Monday. Lower 60s for Sunday night and cloudy skies.

Partly sunny Monday and a high around 80°. Mid to upper 50s for a comfortable night Monday. Cloudy skies. Partly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday.