Another day with more clouds than sun Thursday

If you're not happy about all the grey skies, maybe the 50s in the extended outlook will cheer you up! Check out the warm-up coming to kickoff the month of February here:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be quiet and cloudy. We may see a few holes in the clouds early into the night. Any clearing will cloud back up as more clouds move in from the southwest with a storm system that will miss the area by a few hundred miles to our south. It will also be a few degrees cooler overnight. Lows will settle into the mid-20s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

We’re looking at another mainly cloudy day across the area. There is a low chance we see a glimpse or two of sunshine, but the majority of the day is looking mainly cloudy. Highs will stay in the 30s, climbing toward the upper 30s in the afternoon.

We will have a chance for some breaks in the clouds Thursday night. Expect scattered clouds around the region with quiet weather overall. Lows drop back to the mid-20s.

FRIDAY

Once again, a glimpse or two of sunshine is possible Friday. The best chance for that would be early in the day. The afternoon and evening will be mainly cloudy. There is a chance for a few spotty showers mixing with some snow into the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will have the chance for a few snow showers around the area. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Lows drop to the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

I’ll be tracking a storm system moving into the area to kick off the weekend. This will bring a little snow to the Valley, mixing with rain at times. As of now it doesn’t look like a precipitation all day Saturday, but the chance for some rain showers, mixing with snow, will be in place through the day. Skies will be cloudy again. Any mix of rain and snow turns to some spotty snow showers Saturday night. This does not look like a lot of snowfall, but a few slick spots may be possible overnight. The chance for snow tapers off Sunday and that will be the start of a big warm-up with well above average temperatures returning next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.