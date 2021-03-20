Another cool night, temperatures continue warming to wrap up the weekend

Several warm days ahead and a few more sunny ones, too! Rain chances will start heading upward into the second half of the workweek -- Here's the latest:

TONIGHT

Spring officially began at 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning and what a beautiful first day of the season! The first night of spring is going to be another cool one. Temperatures drop toward the upper 20s for tonight. It will remain dry with clear and starry skies.

SUNDAY

Even better weather is ahead Sunday. It will be another dry and sunny day. The warm-up continues with highs reaching the mid-60s. Sunday night won’t be as cool but will remain dry and mainly clear. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

MONDAY

Our stretch of beautiful days will continue Monday and temperatures will continue to climb. Skies will be mostly sunny to kick off the workweek. Highs for the day warm to the middle to near upper 60s. We will remain quiet and dry Monday night. Expect a few clouds around with lows returning to the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will start watching those rain chances rising by the latter part of Tuesday. While the day looks dry and warm, it isn’t going to be as sunny of a day. Expect increasing clouds with a mostly cloudy sky by evening. A few showers are possible after sunset Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday isn’t looking like a complete washout, but we will have the chance for occasional showers with peeks of sun. Rain chances will remain elevated through the end of the workweek with temperatures dropping back to the 50s for highs by Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.