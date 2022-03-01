TONIGHT

Our evening showers taper off early tonight. While a passing flurry is possible early into the night, we will be mainly dry behind the cold front sweeping through the area. Temperatures turn a little colder. Lows drop to the middle to upper 20s by daybreak. Black ice is possible as temps fall back below freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day. It won’t be as warm with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Much of the day will be dry until the next storm system arrives into the evening. Rain showers and sprinkles develop closer to sunset and continue into the evening. As the temperatures fall, the rain will mix over to snow.

Expect scattered snow showers or flurries into Wednesday night. This won’t produce a lot of accumulation with a light coating to around 1″ possible. Temperatures will fall toward the lower 20s by daybreak Thursday. Again, a few slick spots, mainly due to black ice, are possible overnight and Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next seven. Highs will only make it to the lower 30s. Expect mostly cloudy skies. A few passing snow showers or flurries are possible. The best chance of snow will be during the morning. Little accumulation will occur. Thursday night will follow suit as the coldest night of the forecast period. Lows fall to the upper teens overnight with scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start heading back in the other direction Friday. After the cold start to the day, highs will jump to near 40° under partly sunny skies. The warm-up will continue into the weekend with a taste of spring for a few days moving into the region. Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday. A few passing showers or sprinkles are possible. Sunday and Monday are looking like our warmest days so far this year. Our warmest daytime high so far in 2022 has been 59°. Highs will reach the mid-60s Sunday and stay in the lower 60s Monday. Both days also feature some wet weather with scattered rain expected. We will also have a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday as a cold front sweeps through the region. That front returns the cooler weather Tuesday as highs fall back into the 40s.

