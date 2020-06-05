Another chance for thunderstorms Friday

One more unsettled day before another stretch of quiet, sunny weather arrives. Here's a look at Friday storm chances and the weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight. Patchy fog may occur, especially in areas that saw heavy rain this afternoon. It will be mild and a little muggy overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Our unsettled patter will carry over into Friday. A few isolated morning showers or a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. However, the better chance for any rain or storms comes in the afternoon. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds which will help temperatures rise to the mid-80s. Once we approach that 80° mark in the afternoon, spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms will develop around the region. These are looking like the hit-or-miss variety and will continue into early evening.

With the warmer temperatures and abundant moisture, a stray stronger storm can’t be completely ruled out, but the risk for any feisty storms is very low. The risk for storms will fade a bit as the sun sets. A cold front approaches the Valley overnight into Saturday early morning. This feature is likely to touch off a couple stray showers after midnight and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Lows drop to the middle to lower 60s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a decent day. Though it may start off a little cloudy, skies will become partly sunny. Drier, less humid air will be working into the region so while there may be a couple afternoon sprinkles that try to develop, any rain from them would have a very hard time reaching the ground. Saturday will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Grab the S’mores and hoodies Saturday night. It will be cooler and is looking like one of those nice campfire nights. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to around 50° for an overnight low.

Sunday

Sunday will be a beautiful, but cooler, day for the Valley. Highs will only reach the lower 70s. What it lacks in temperatures will be made up for in sunshine. Sunday is looking like a mostly sunny afternoon so don’t forget the sun screen.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat builds right back into the area early in the week. Monday warms back toward the 80s and Tuesday will jump toward the upper 80s. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday and will be heavily dependent on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Cristobal. That tropical system makes a landfall at the end of the weekend/early next week along the Gulf coast and the remnants will move toward the Valley for the middle of the upcoming week.

