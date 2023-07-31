Sunday, we reached a point in the meteorological calendar that signifies a change coming to the Valley. The average high temperature dropped from 83°F to 82°F yesterday.

This might not appear significant, but this reversal is an indication that cooler temperatures are on the way. In fact, the average high temperature in Youngstown will drop from 82°F to 34°F between Monday and January 8.

July, of course is the hottest month with an average high temperature of 82.7°F. The average high temperature cools off to 81.1°F in August, even though it is considered a month full of hot temperatures.

Average high temperature throughout the year at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The average high temperature makes large jumps down into October and November. January, is the coldest month with an average high temperature of 34.3°F. Then, the average high increases between January 8 and July 30.

Speaking of August…

The month of August starts Tuesday and believe it or not and the Climate Prediction Center has published their forecast for the month. First, let’s talk temperatures.

Temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) for the month of August. Red colors represent the likelihood for above average temperatures while blue colors represent chances for below average temperatures.

The CPC is forecasting a broad area of above average temperature stretching from the western U.S. all the way to the east coast. Currently, Youngstown is located in the 33% probability of above average temperatures for August. Therefore, the CPC is forecasting a month where the temperatures are just slightly above average in the Valley.



Cooler than average temperatures are expected in parts of the northern Great Plains likely due to cold fronts passing through that area.

Precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) for the month of August. Green colors represent the likelihood for above average precipitation while brown colors represent chances for below average precipitation.

The CPC is forecasting above average precipitation for parts of the Great Plains, Midwest and southeastern United States. Drier than normal conditions are expected in parts of the western United States. The Valley is not located in the green or brown area which means that there is an equal chance of either above or below average precipitation.



If you don’t like the warm air, this story is proof that fall is right around the corner!