An isolated morning shower then clearing skies Sunday afternoon

FRIDAY OUTLOOKSunshine this morning with clouds into the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High in the mid to upper 50s.

NO FROST TONIGHTMostly cloudy skies and warmer tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 30s.

DAMP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENINGShowers likely Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. High in the upper 50s.Lower 40s with rain showers for Saturday night.

COOLER SUNDAY WITH A SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCEIsolated shower Sunday and partly sunny. High in the low to mid 50s.Clearing and frosty for Sunday night. Low in the lower 30s.

NICE WEATHER FOR EARLY WEEK, WARM AND BALMY TEMPS!Mostly sunny and a warmer high in the low to mid 60s.Low to mid 40s and partly cloudy Monday night.Heating up Tuesday. High in the upper 70s and mostly sunny.Mostly clear and low in the low to mid 50s Tuesday night.High around 80° Wednesday, and sunshine and clouds. Slight shower chance.Cloudy and mild Wednesday night. Low around 60°.

STORM CHANCE THURSDAY AND FRIDAYMid 70s with isolated showers and storms Thursday.Isolated shower or storm chance Thursday night and a low in the mid 50s.Cooler upper 60s Friday with an isolated shower or storm.