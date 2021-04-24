An isolated morning shower then clearing skies Sunday afternoon

A big warming trend set for the middle of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy skies with showers wrapping up tonight…LOW: 44
— Chance of an isolated morning shower, then becoming partly sunny with falling temps in the afternoon…HIGH: 56
— Mostly sunny Monday…LOW: 33…HIGH: 62
— Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 78
— Chance for rain and still warm Wednesday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 76
— Chance for more rain Thursday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 70
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW:45…HIGH: 60
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 42…HIGH: 66
— Chance for showers next Sunday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 67