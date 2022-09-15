RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear on 33 Pinpoint Radar this morning. Expect beautiful and comfortable weather today.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper-50s. They will climb into the mid-70s for highs.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Some fog is possible this morning. That should clear by noon as temperatures get up into the mid to upper 60s around lunchtime.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clear and calm weather can be expected for Thursday. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s this afternoon and evening. The weather stays calm overnight with temperatures falling into the low 50s. More great weather will last into Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 80s. Clear weather will stay for high school football games Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight into Saturday.

TODAY

Plan for mostly sunny skies after some morning fog. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear weather tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low-50s.

FRIDAY

Expect more sunny skies for Friday with warmer temperatures near 80.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Clear weather is expected this weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s. A chance for rain showers returns Monday (40%) and Tuesday (20%). Expect temperatures to stay in the 80s into the middle of next week.