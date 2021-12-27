ALERT: Slick roads early Monday morning

SLICK ROADS EARLY MORNING – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MERCER AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1 p.m.

Early morning reports of cars sliding off the road.

Rain, snow and a few pockets of freezing rain here this morning. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Mix turns to rain late morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.



CLOUDY TONIGHT, COLDER FOR TUESDAY

Early rain shower chance, mainly cloudy tonight. Low in the lower 30’s. Chance for a snow/rain mix early Tuesday, with afternoon and evening rain showers likely. High in the mid 40’s. Mid 30’s and rain likely Tuesday night.



TEMPERATURES UP AND DOWN FOR MID TO LATE WEEK

Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle Wednesday. Low to mid 30’s Wednesday night, with cloudy skies. Upper 30’s Thursday and mainly cloudy. Lower 30’s and mostly cloudy Thursday night.



RAIN DEVELOPING FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

Rain showers developing into the afternoon Friday. High in the lower 40’s. Lower 30’s and isolated rain showers for New Year’s Eve night. Damp weather for the first of the year Saturday. Isolated showers and mainly cloudy Saturday. High in the low to mid 40’s. Upper 30’s with a shower chance Saturday night.



WATCHING FOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW POTENTIAL LATE WEEKEND

Mid to upper 40’s for Sunday. Rain turning to snow showers as temperatures fall in the afternoon. Much colder with snow showers Sunday night. Low in the lower 20’s. Colder for Monday, high only around 30° with a chance for snow showers.