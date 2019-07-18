ALERT: Excessive heat watch issued — Here’s when to expect the hottest temperatures

Extreme heat begins building into the area Thursday -- Here's a walk-through of when temperatures will be at their hottest and when we get some relief from the heat and humidity

ALERTS

An excessive heat WATCH has been issued for the area for Friday through Saturday. An excessive heat watch is issued when hot temperatures and high humidity are expected to cause dangerous heat indices, leading to a high threat of heat related illnesses.

It is important to take precautions to stay cool and know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For an explanation of how the heat index works, and the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

The rain will taper off through the evening with a risk for areas of fog to develop overnight. Fog may be dense in spots through the morning commute Thursday. Temperatures drop to the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

Fog may be dense in spots for the morning commute. The fog will burn off into late morning, giving way to a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Once the sun comes out, temperatures rise fast. Highs will near 90°. The heat index will be between 90° to 95° through the afternoon and into the evening. The day looks dry through evening.

There is a chance for a few showers or storms Thursday night. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the lower to mid-70s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY LOOKING LIKE THE TWO HOTTEST DAYS

Friday and Saturday will be very hot with dangerous heat indices expected. The high on Friday reaches the mid-90s. Saturday will also be in the mid-90s. Both days are likely to have heat indices between 95° to 105° with isolated areas possibly nearing 110° for the heat index. precautions must be taken during the afternoons and evenings as there is a high threat of heat related illnesses both days.

Both days will also have a chance for a few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms. The risk is mainly for the late-afternoons and evenings

COLD FRONT ARRIVING SUNDAY

An approaching cold front will bring a greater risk for rain and storms to develop Sunday. This will also bring an end to the high heat. Sunday will still be hot with highs nearing 90° early in the day. Heat indices as high as 95° are possible before the rain and storms develop and temperatures begin to drop.

RELIEF FROM THE HUMIDITY COMING EARLY NEXT WEEK

Behind the cold front Sunday will come cooler and drier air. Dew points will be dropping Monday and temperatures won’t be nearly as warm. Tuesday and Wednesday both look much cooler and much more comfortable.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.