ALERT: Excessive heat WARNING in effect Friday into Saturday

Update on the major heat wave building into the area and the dangerous heat indices expected into the weekend

ALERTS

An excessive heat WARNING and has been issued for parts of the area for Friday through Saturday. An excessive heat warning is issued when hot temperatures and high humidity will to cause dangerous heat indices, causing a very high threat for heat related illnesses.

It is important to take precautions to stay cool and know the difference between HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE.

TONIGHT

There is a chance for an isolated shower tonight. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the lower to mid-70s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY WILL BE VERY HOT AND HUMID

Friday and Saturday will be very hot with dangerous heat indices expected. The high on Friday reaches the mid-90s. Saturday will also be in the mid-90s. Both days are likely to have heat indices between 95° to 105° with isolated areas possibly feeling like 110°! Precautions must be taken during the afternoons and evenings as there is a high threat of heat related illnesses both days.

Both days will also have a chance for a few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms. The risk is mainly for the late-afternoons and evenings. Friday evening into the early morning hours Saturday looks like a decent chance for a cluster of rain and storms working through the area.

COLD FRONT ARRIVING SUNDAY

An approaching cold front will bring a greater risk for rain and storms to develop Sunday. This will also bring an end to the high heat AFTER it clears the area. Sunday will still be hot with highs nearing 90° early in the day. Heat indices as high as 95° – 100° are expected. The rain and storms develop into the afternoon and especially the late-evening. Dew point temperatures will begin to drop overnight as drier air nears the Valley.

RELIEF FROM THE HUMIDITY COMING EARLY NEXT WEEK

Behind the cold front Sunday will much cooler and more comfortable air. Dew points continue dropping Monday and temperatures will be around 80° for the high. Tuesday and Wednesday both look much cooler and much more comfortable.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above