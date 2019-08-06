Afternoon storms likely, some strong storms possible

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear early this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s in most locations. It’s a little muggy, with dew points in the mid 60’s. Increasing clouds through the morning with showers and storms likely into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Heavy downpours are possible as well. A quarter to a half inch of rain is likely widespread, with higher totals in thunderstorm areas. Scattered showers and storms likely tonight, again, some may be strong to severe. Low in the mid 60’s.

ON AND OFF STORMS FOR WEDNESDAY

An upper-level storm system will bring another round of on and off showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. High Wednesday around 80 but still humid. Wednesday night low in the low to mid 60’s.

COLD FRONT WITH SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Partly sunny Thursday with afternoon showers and storms likely as a cooler, less humid air mass pushes East into the region. Storms could reach severe status on Thursday afternoon and evening. High on Thursday in the low to mid 80’s.

COOL AND NICE WEEKEND

Cooler and less humid into Friday morning. Low in the upper 50’s. Sunshine and clouds for Friday and noticeably cooler and less humid. High in the upper 70’s. Mid to upper 50’s into Saturday morning. Beautiful weekend and a break from the humidity of August. High in the upper 70’s and sunshine and clouds. Mid to upper 50’s for Sunday morning. Partly sunny on Sunday, high around 80. Low around 60 for Monday morning. Upper 70’s for Monday with a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm into the afternoon. Mid 50’s into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy. High in the mid 70’s next Tuesday with a slight risk for an isolated afternoon shower or storm.