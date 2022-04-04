MONDAY OUTLOOK
Frosty this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-20s.
Early sunshine with cloudy skies and rain developing into the afternoon. High in the mid-40s.
Mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to upper 30s.
WARMING TUESDAY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy and warmer for Tuesday, high around 60°.
Chance for late afternoon rain showers.
Mid to upper 40s Tuesday night with a few showers.
Warm Wednesday, high near 70° with showers and thunderstorms.
Evening thunderstorms for Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 40s.
COOLING LATE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND
Partly sunny with a shower chance Thursday. High in the lower 60s.
Lower 40s Thursday night with a chance for a few showers.
Colder for Friday. High in the upper 40s and a chance for rain showers.
Mid-30s Friday night with a chance for a rain/snow mix. Chance for rain/snow showers Saturday. High in the mid-40s.
Lower 30’s Saturday night with isolated snow showers.
WARMING LATE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK
Mostly cloudy and a high around 50° for Sunday.
Upper 30s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.
Mid-60s and partly sunny for Monday.
Warming with mid-week storms and another chilly weekend
