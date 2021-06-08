Afternoon showers and storms Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny this morning. Humid, with dew points in the upper 60s. Temperatures in the upper 60s. Warm and humid today, with showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is possible.



STAGNANT PATTERN BRINGS WEEK-LONG RISK FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS

A damp pattern is setting up for the rest of the week. Warm and humid air will be pumping up from the South, with a stagnant storm system to our west, giving us showers and storms for the week.

Low in the mid to upper 60s tonight and muggy. Early evening rain and storms, with a slight chance overnight.



MID- TO LATE-WEEK

Scattered showers and storms develop tomorrow late-morning and into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s and humid.

Upper 60s with a chance for evening showers Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday. High in the mid 80s.

Slight shower chance into Thursday night. Low in the upper 60s.

Lower 80s with another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday.

Slight shower chance Friday night, low in the mid 60s.



NICE DAY SATURDAY, ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY

Low to mid 80s and partly sunny for Saturday. Slight chance for rain.

Partly cloudy and low in the low to mid 60s Saturday night.

A less humid airmass arrives late weekend. High Sunday in the lower 80s and less humid. Chance for isolated showers.



COOLER, LESS HUMID AIRMASS MOVES IN FOR NEXT WEEK

Upper 50s for Sunday night and cloudy skies.

Partly sunny Monday and a high around 80°.

Mid 50s for a comfortable night Monday night. Cloudy skies.

Partly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday.