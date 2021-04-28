Afternoon rain with isolated strong storms possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies this morning and mild. We’re in the low to mid 60s. Slight shower chance into late morning. Isolated showers for early afternoon, but rain likely late-day.
Isolated strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.
High in the mid to upper 70s.
RAIN TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Rain likely tonight with isolated storms, some could reach severe status for wind. Low in the upper 50s for a cooler night.
Rain likely Thursday with afternoon isolated storm chance. High in the low to mid 60s.
Showers and cooler for Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40s.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY BEFORE A DRY WEEKEND
Isolated shower chance Friday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.
High in the low to mid 50s.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 30s Friday night — a little chilly!
Partly cloudy and a high around 60° for Saturday.
Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the low to mid 40s.
Sunshine and clouds with a warmer high in the lower 70s for Sunday.
SHOWER CHANCE FOR EARLY WEEK
Partly cloudy and low 50s for Sunday night.
High around 70° with cloudy skies and a slight shower chance Monday.
Isolated showers for Monday night, with a low in the mid 50s.
Scattered showers for Tuesday with a cooler high in the mid to upper 60s.
Upper 40s with isolated showers Tuesday night.
Mid 60s next Wednesday, with a chance for an isolated shower.
