Afternoon rain with isolated strong storms possible Wednesday

TONIGHTAfter a day with temperatures in the 80s, we will stay mild into this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will only slip into the upper 50s and low 60s first thing Wednesday morning. Dry weather sticks around for the evening and overnight hours.

WEDNESDAYThe risk of showers and thunderstorms increases throughout the day on Wednesday. There is a small chance for a shower early, with rain and thunderstorms becoming a bit more likely into Wednesday afternoon. Early temperatures will be in the low 60s and warm back into the upper 70s during the day. Any storm that develops into Wednesday afternoon has the potential to produce gusty winds or heavy rain.