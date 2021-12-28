Afternoon rain to wintry mix Tuesday

(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and mild this morning. Wet roads but no problem with any icy roads this morning.

Cloudy with afternoon rain showers developing. High around 40°.

Late day into dusk we have a rain/snow mix likely. Snow showers for Central and Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. We could see a quick inch or two of snow in these areas.

Rain with snow and sleet mix for the rest of the Valley. Slick roads are possible.

EARLY MIX, TO RAIN, TO CLOUDY TONIGHT

Early rain/snow mix, with cloudy skies overall tonight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

WARMING WEDNESDAY, RAIN SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING

Cloudy Wednesday. High in the mid 40’s.

Another round of showers Wednesday night. Low in the upper 30’s.

Chance for a few showers early Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High in the mid 40’s. Mid 30’s and cloudy skies Thursday night.

QUIET FRIDAY WITH RAIN LIKELY FOR THE FIRST DAY OF 2022

Mid 40’s and mostly cloudy Friday.

Cloudy with showers developing after midnight, and low to mid 30’s Friday night.

Rain showers likely Saturday. High in the upper 40’s.

Rain likely Saturday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.

FALLING TEMPERATURES AND SNOW INTO THE AFTERNOON SUNDAY

Sunday will be a transition day. High around 50° late morning Sunday, but falling into the afternoon.

Rain mixing with then changing to snow as temperatures drop off quickly into the afternoon and evening. Accumulating snow possible. Temperatures in the lower 30’s late day around dusk. Early evening snow showers and cloudy overnight. Colder, low in the lower 20’s.

Isolated snow showers and colder Monday. High only around 30°.

Patchy clouds Monday night. Low in the lower 20’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the lower 30’s.