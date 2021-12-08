Add extra time for early travel Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Add extra travel time this morning. A light coating of around an inch of snow fell overnight. Temperatures in the mid-20s. Light snow ending early morning.
Mostly cloudy and cold today, high in the lower-30s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy tonight and a low in the lower-20s.
WARMING UP
Mainly cloudy skies Thursday with a high in the mid-30s.
Chance for an early snow shower mixing with rain as temperatures rise overnight into Friday.
Early low of low-30s, but temperatures in the upper-30s by Daybreak Friday.
WARM RAIN COMES FRIDAY and SATURDAY
Afternoon rain showers for Friday. High in the mid-50s.
Mild with rain showers for Friday night, low in the upper-40s.
Rain showers likely Saturday, warm, with a high in the lower-60s.
COOLING LATE WEEKEND BUT WARMING BACK UP INTO NEXT WEEK
Colder Saturday night. Partly to mostly cloudy and a low around 30°.
Mostly cloudy and colder Sunday. High in the lower-40s.
Lower-30s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
Mid-40s Monday and partly sunny.
Partly cloudy and lower-30s Monday night.
Lower-50s and partly sunny Tuesday.
Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night, low around 40°.
Partly sunny Wednesday, high around 50°.