Add extra time for early travel Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Add extra travel time this morning. A light coating of around an inch of snow fell overnight. Temperatures in the mid-20s. Light snow ending early morning.

Mostly cloudy and cold today, high in the lower-30s.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight and a low in the lower-20s.



WARMING UP

Mainly cloudy skies Thursday with a high in the mid-30s.

Chance for an early snow shower mixing with rain as temperatures rise overnight into Friday.

Early low of low-30s, but temperatures in the upper-30s by Daybreak Friday.



WARM RAIN COMES FRIDAY and SATURDAY

Afternoon rain showers for Friday. High in the mid-50s.

Mild with rain showers for Friday night, low in the upper-40s.

Rain showers likely Saturday, warm, with a high in the lower-60s.



COOLING LATE WEEKEND BUT WARMING BACK UP INTO NEXT WEEK

Colder Saturday night. Partly to mostly cloudy and a low around 30°.

Mostly cloudy and colder Sunday. High in the lower-40s.

Lower-30s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Mid-40s Monday and partly sunny.

Partly cloudy and lower-30s Monday night.

Lower-50s and partly sunny Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night, low around 40°.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high around 50°.