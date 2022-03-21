TONIGHT

Your Monday night will be quiet and dry. Skies will be mainly clear early tonight, helping temperatures drop quickly from the 60s to the 40. Overnight lows will settle toward the upper 30s to around 40°. Clouds will be on the increase overnight.

TUESDAY

Tuesday isn’t going to be as sunny of a day as Monday. Clouds increase into the morning with mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. We will have a chance for a few showers or sprinkles into the afternoon. Rain chances fade into the evening but clouds will remain over the region. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances will be climbing Tuesday night as scattered showers enter the forecast area. Temperatures will be much warmer than average for the night with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be a mostly cloudy day and will be rather soggy at times. Rounds of showers are likely and we will also have the chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be around 60° with an increase in winds. Gusty conditions are likely with wind gusts to around 30-40MPH possible throughout the day. The window for thunderstorms will be greatest for the late-afternoon into Wednesday evening. We are going to have to keep an eye out for a few gusty thunderstorms in the region. While the risk is greater to our southwest, strong winds in the atmosphere above may fuel some stronger wind gusts with any thunderstorms in our area Wednesday evening. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday night with lows in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The milder temperatures will stay put Thursday with highs back to the middle to upper 50s. Rain chances are not as high but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. A surge of colder air begins invading the region Friday and highs will drop to the upper 40s. Expect lots of clouds with scattered showers. This weekend isn’t looking like the nicest. Highs will be around 40° Saturday with blustery winds and scattered rain showers. Rain will mix with snow at times. Sunday will be even colder with mid-30s for highs and a continued chance for a mix of rain and snow. A period of all snow is possible Sunday morning. Temperatures warm back to the lower 40s next Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

