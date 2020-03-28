Active weather this weekend with a chance for strong storms, heavy rain, and some gusty winds Sunday

We have some stormy weather this weekend with a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Flooding will also be a concern -- Here's the timeline of what to expect:

TONIGHT

Another round of heavier rain will move through the Valley tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely after midnight with heavy rain possible into the morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND SEVERE OUTLOOK

We will need to monitor for the potential for localized flooding and strong storms this weekend. Rounds of heavier showers and storms are likely Saturday through Sunday morning. New rainfall amount between 2″ to locally 3.5″ are possible. With an already saturated ground, the potential for some flooding will go up into Sunday.

There will also be a risk of strong to severe storms. The primary threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but isn’t zero, so all storms will also need to be monitored for pockets of embedded rotation. The chance for stronger storms will be highest in the evening and overnight. Isolated strong storms are also a possible in the morning Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend begins with lots of wet weather. An approaching warm front stalls over the area for a large portion of the day Saturday. That will be the focal point for rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Showers will be ongoing by sunrise and may be heavy at times. Rain and storms are likely throughout the morning, continuing into the early afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible.

We may see a break in the rain or more isolated showers and storms into early Saturday evening as the warm front lifts to our north. The evening is also when temperatures will jump to the mid-60s. More rounds of rain and storms are expected to fire after sunset with heavy rain possible and a chance for additional strong to severe storms.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night. Rain may be heavy at times. The chance for areas of flooding will rise after rounds of downpours through the day. There will also be a chance for a few stronger storms overnight. Lows will be around 60°.

Sunday

Another round of rain and storms moves through the Valley Sunday morning. A frontal boundary will touch off rain and a chance for storms in the morning, between about 8AM and Noon. A few of these storms may be a little strong. Skies will be cloudy at daybreak but are likely to break up a bit in the afternoon as some dry air works into the region. This will allow for a little sunshine and an increase in winds. Gusty wind is likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with gusts of up to 40-50MPH possible. The strong winds die down Sunday evening with some isolated showers or sprinkles and increasing clouds. It turns cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be a little cooler through early next week. We will start the workweek with a chance for a few sprinkles. Another chance for some showers comes Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.