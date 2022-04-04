TONIGHT

Aside from a slim chance at a passing sprinkle, the overnight will be rather uneventful. The clouds will break up a bit into the night. Temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

We have a chance for a little sunshine Tuesday morning with broken clouds to start the day. You will notice a big difference in temperatures during the day. Highs will surge to the lower 60s into the afternoon. The clouds thicken up again through the afternoon with skies becoming overcast. A storm system that will graze the region brings a chance for a few passing showers or sprinkles into Tuesday evening. Spotty showers remain in the forecast Tuesday night and temperatures will stay warmer. Lows only fall to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Expect an even bigger jump in temperatures Wednesday. We will start the day partly to mostly cloudy. Skies will become partly sunny for a brief window late morning into early afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s and winds become breezy. Any breaks in the clouds fill back in Wednesday afternoon as an approaching cold front sends more showers to the Valley. Afternoon and evening rain is likely with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Showers become much more isolated into Wednesday night. Lows will drop to around 40° by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will hold on to those milder temperatures Thursday with highs back around 60° but the colder air will start moving in Thursday night. Plan for partly sunny skies and a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. We will head back to those colder temperatures Friday and into the weekend. Highs fall to the middle to upper 40s Friday with spotty showers. The rain may mix with a little snow during the colder parts of the day. Saturday is looking cloudy and cold with a mix of rain and snow likely. Highs will only make it to the lower 40s and winds will be blustery Saturday. Sunday will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. The day begins with a continued chance for a mix of rain and snow. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon as the rain/snow mix tapers off.

