Active and humid weather returning soon, tracking risk for severe storms

TONIGHT

Temperatures head back to the 40s again tonight. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and the afternoon breeze calms after sunset. It will be a cold early morning commute with temperatures in the middle to lower 40s.

THURSDAY

After the chilly early morning, temperatures will jump fast and be a little warmer in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and dew points remain low, meaning it won’t feel humid. Highs will approach the upper 70s in the afternoon. The trend continues Thursday night with a warmer overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s with scattered clouds by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Strong storms possible Friday late afternoon into Friday night

Friday starts off with scattered clouds and we will be watching for a cluster of rain and thunderstorms approaching the area from the west. An increase in clouds is likely with a chance at a shower or storm late morning/around noon. That cluster will be dissipating as it arrives and we get back into some sun mid-afternoon. Dew points and temperatures will be rising at this time, becoming much more humid as temperatures warm to around 80°.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop around the region after 4 p.m. and continue into the evening. This is when the risk for strong to severe storms will climb. We will have an elevated risk for storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. Pockets of hail are also possible and the tornado threat is low but not zero. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are likely to continue through late evening and into the early part of Friday night. A few of those early overnight storms also have the potential to be a little strong. It will be a humid night with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for storms will continue Saturday as a cold front clears the area. It will be a humid day with peeks of sun and scattered downpours or thunderstorms. Father’s Day is looking like the nicer day of the weekend but we are going to need to keep an eye out for a stray shower during the latter part of the day. Another round of rain and storms is likely Monday into Tuesday as another surge of cooler air moves into the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.