Accumulating snow likely late day and into Monday Evening

(WYTV)
MONDAY OUTLOOK
Add extra time for snow covered side streets. Cloudy with flurries this morning. Cold, with temperatures in the single-digits. Wind chills slightly below zero.
Snow developing this afternoon, 1″-3″ possible by mid-evening. High in the mid 20’s.
WARMER TONIGHT, POCKETS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE
Snow chance tonight, with pockets of freezing drizzle possible. Evening temperatures warm into the lower 30’s. Falling temperatures overnight. Low in the mid to upper teens.
ARCTIC AIR RETURNS MID-WEEK
Mainly cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the mid 20’s and flurries.
Temperatures falling into the teens into the afternoon.
Slight chance for snow showers and cold Tuesday night. Low in the mid single-digits.
Partly sunny and cold Wednesday. High in the upper teens.
Low just above zero for Wednesday night. Partly cloudy.
Partly sunny and high around 20° Thursday.
COLD WEEKEND, SNOW SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY
Chance for snow showers Thursday night. Not as cold, low in the upper teens.
Chance for snow showers Friday with a high in the mid to upper 20’s.
Cold and partly cloudy Friday night, low in the middle single-digits.
Partly sunny and lower 20’s Saturday.
Partly sunny with snow shower chance, and a high in the lower 20’s Sunday.
Low in the upper single-digits Sunday night, chance for a snow shower.
Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Monday.