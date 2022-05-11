(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies and upper 40’s this morning. Sunny and 80° for today. We’ll be in the upper 70’s for much of the afternoon.



QUIET TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s tonight.



BEAUTIFUL DAYS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Sunshine for Thursday, high in the lower 80’s. Low to mid 50’s Thursday night with partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds but sunshine and dry for Friday. Upper 70’s.

Mid 50’s and mostly cloudy Friday night.



6 DAY DRY STRETCH COMES TO AN END THIS WEEKEND

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, mainly into the afternoon. High in the upper 70’s. Isolated showers and storms Saturday night. Low in the upper 50’s.

Mid to upper 70’s with showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. Again, this will be mainly into the afternoon and evening.

Lower 50’s with scattered showers or storms Sunday night.



COOLING INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm Monday as a cooler airmass moves into the region.

High around 70°.

Upper 40’s with a chance for a shower as the cold front clears the area Monday night.

Partly sunny and cooler for Tuesday, high in the mid 60’s.

Low to mid 40’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Cool day next Wednesday, high around 60° and partly sunny.