Above-average warmth much of the week

TONIGHTClouds increase again overnight as a reinforcing shot of colder air pushes into the area. That trough will also have a tad more moisture associated with it and brings an increase in clouds. We will continue with a northwest flow over the lake and will once again have a low chance at a couple overnight flurries. The winds remain brisk and wind chills continue to be a factor for us. Lows will be in the lower 20s with wind chills falling to as low as 10° overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday will be another cold day with plenty of clouds at the start. A few isolated flurries are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon with highs only warming to the lower to mid-30s. Once again, blustery winds remain a variable for the area and will drive wind chills down into the 20s through the day.