A wintry mix and snow showers in the forecast for your Sunday

Then our weather will stay quiet, cool and uneventful for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy skies tonight with light snow or a wintry mix developing after midnight…LOW: 33
— Chance of more rain or snow showers Sunday…HIGH: 38
— Mostly cloudy Monday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 36
— Chance for lake effect snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 38
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 36
— Mostly cloudy Thursday…LOW: 26…HIGH…35
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 37
— Mostly cloudy next Saturday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 33
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 35