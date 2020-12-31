A wintry mix and more rain in the forecast for New Year’s Day

Weather pattern stays fairly active and mild through the next seven days
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight…LOW: 23
— A wintry mix likely Friday through the midday hours changing over to rain in the afternoon…temps will climb into the mid 30s in the afternoon and to near 40 by midnight
— Chance for morning rain or snow showers then mostly cloudy Saturday…LOW: 36…HIGH: 40
— Chance of more morning snow showers Sunday changing to rain showers…LOW: 33…HIGH: 39
— Partly sunny Monday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 38
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 37
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 40
— Chance of rain showers next Thursday…LOW: 32…HIGH…45