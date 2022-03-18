(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Morning temperatures in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. High of 70°. Small chance for light rain late day toward sunset.



RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT

Thunderstorm chance but rain showers likely tonight Low around 50°.



SLOW-MOVING WEATHER STORM SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH FOR THE WEEKEND

Scattered rain Saturday, with thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 50’s.

Chance for rain mixing with light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Colder, with a low in the low to mid 30’s.

Partly sunny Sunday afternoon with a shower chance. High in the upper 40’s.



NICE MONDAY, SEASONAL WITH RAIN FOR MID-WEEK

Mostly clear and chilly Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Warmer for Monday and partly sunny. High in the upper 50’s.

Low to mid 30’s Monday night and mostly cloudy.

Low to mid 50’s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

Upper 30’s Tuesday night and a chance for rain showers.

Lower 50’s, cloudy and isolated rain showers Wednesday.

Chance for rain Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Lower 50’s Thursday, cloudy and isolated rain showers.

Cloudy Thursday night, low in the lower 30’s.

Partly sunny Friday and a high around 50°.