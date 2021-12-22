A tad warmer Thursday, well above average temps coming for Christmas

TONIGHT

Our evening flurries will end overnight as winds begin to shift, making the environment less favorable for lake effect. Clouds will scatter out into the night and it will be colder with lows in the lower 20s. Winds will also start to come down but enough of a light breeze will remain to drive wind chills down into the upper teens through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off dry with a little morning sunshine. Clouds increase into the afternoon as a warm front approaches the Valley. There is a slim chance for a passing flurry or sprinkle in the afternoon as that front lofts through the area. However, there will be a lot of dry air any precipitation that forms will battle to reach the ground. That dry air will act to suppress any productive precipitation. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s for highs. Temperatures aren’t going to move much Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower 30s into daybreak Christmas Eve with mostly cloudy skies continuing overnight.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY OUTLOOK

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will start off dry and is shaping up to be a more clouds than sun kind of day. We will be watching a storm system approaching the region through the day and will find ourselves on the warm side of that system through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-40s for highs Friday. Also climbing will be rain chances. We will start looking for a few showers or sprinkles developing into the evening.

Christmas Eve Night

Santa is going to want his raincoat as he makes his stops on the rooftops of the Valley. Rain chances continue climbing overnight. Showers are likely by daybreak and temperatures will stay mild. Instead of falling temperatures, we will see a slow rise in overnight readings, climbing from the mid-40s toward the upper 40s by daybreak Christmas morning.

Christmas Day

While you won’t need your warmest sweater, you may need some trash bags or umbrellas to keep any traveling, wrapped gifts from getting a little wet. Christmas Day is looking warm and wet for the Valley. Skies will be cloudy throughout much of the day. Scattered showers will be ongoing in the morning and continue into the afternoon and evening. We will be well above average for temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The overall pattern will remain rather stormy after Christmas with several more bouts of showers or rain/snow showers expected. Kwanzaa kicks off Sunday with a chance for a mix of some rain and snow showers. It won’t be as warm of a day with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures jump back toward the mid-40s Monday with more showers in the forecast. We will have another chance for a few showers into Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. Highs continue trending above average into the middle of the final week of 2021.

