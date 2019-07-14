A sunny start to the work week, but showers return Tuesday

Heat, humidity and chances for storms will stick around for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Quiet and cool for Sunday night…lows in the mid-to-upper 50s
— Warmer for Monday…but still sunny and less humid…highs in the mid-to-upper 80s
— Warmer and more humid for Tuesday…with chances for scattered thunderstorms…highs in the upper 80s
— Heat, humidity and thunderstorms stay in the forecast through Thursday…with highs in the upper 80s
— Then turning a bit drier but still humid for next weekend…highs near 90