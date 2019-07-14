A sunny start to the work week, but showers return Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Maybe an isolated shower Saturday night...lows in the mid 60s-- Sunny, cooler and less humid Sunday...highs near 80-- Warmer, but still sunny, Monday...highs in the upper 80s-- Humidity and chances for showers and storms return for the second half of next week...highs mainly in the upper 80s-- Warm and humid weather will last into the start of next weekend with highs near 90