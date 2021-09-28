A stretch of dry and seasonable weather is underway, next storm system arriving this weekend

TONIGHT

It will be a cooler night than last night with quiet and dry weather. Expect clear and starry skies with patchy fog possible. Temperatures drop to the middle 40s for lows.

WEDNESDAY

Some patchy fog is possible early in the morning with a cool start to the day. Once any fog in the area burns off, the rest of the day will be mainly sunny and comfortable. Highs will be back around 70°. Wednesday night will be clear and cool. Patchy fog is possible again as lows drop to the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

More of the same for Thursday with a cool morning and a chance for some patchy early morning fog. The fog wouldn’t last long, and after it clears out, we have mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for highs. Skies will be clear again Thursday night. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our stretch of beautiful days will continue Friday. It will be a mostly sunny end to the workweek with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s for the Friday football games across the area, so it will definitely be a hoodie weather kind of night. That said, dry weather is anticipated for all of the games. Saturday starts with sun, but clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening as the next storm system approaches. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Rain returns to the forecast to end the weekend with cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day Sunday. The clouds and scattered rain will continue Monday. Highs will be in the 60s both days.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.