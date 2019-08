TONIGHTA few showers or storms are possible early tonight. The chance for any wet weather will be fading out after sunset. The rest of the night will be quiet with clearing skies and lows dropping to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayThe weekend kicks off with a beautiful morning. Skies are looking mainly sunny at sunrise. We will see plenty of sun through the remainder of the day, with some scattered clouds through the afternoon. It'll be a warm one with daytime highs in the mid-80s.