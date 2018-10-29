A short break from the rain Video

FINALLY, SOME BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS

After several overcast days in a row, we finally catch a break from the cloudy skies and showers. Expect some clearing tonight with the threat for showers ending. Tuesday morning starts off chilly with lows in the mid 30s. We will look for some sunshine at sunrise and through the afternoon Tuesday. It will turn a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MORE CLOUDS BEGIN MOVING IN

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night, returning us to overcast conditions by late-morning Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday night won't be as cold. It will be breezy with morning lows in the upper 40s to around 50°.

SOGGY HALLOWEEN EXPECTED

The next storm system arrives Wednesday with more wet weather expected. Skies will be cloudy by morning and showers are possible by mid to late morning. Rain is likely for the afternoon and into the evening. It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts of 20-30 MPH. Highs will be around 60°

SOGGY PERSISTS FOR A FEW DAYS

Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday night with lows falling to the mid 40s. Thursday will also be soggy. Rain is likely throughout the day. It will be cooler and blustery with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The risk for showers will carry over into Friday, too. It also looks mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. By the end of the workweek, new rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" are possible.