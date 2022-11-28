TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are in the low 40s this evening. They will fall into the mid-30s tonight.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Skies are cloudy around the Valley. A shower or sprinkle is still possible heading into the overnight hours (30%).

FUTURE TRACKER

A shower or sprinkle is still possible tonight (30%) with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s. Skies will stay cloudy for Tuesday with temperatures near 50. Rain begins developing Tuesday night (100%) with temperatures dropping to the mid-40s. Expect rain to continue throughout your Wednesday with possible snow (90%) and temperatures to reach the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a sprinkle (30%). Lows will be in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW

Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

A sprinkle is possible tonight (30%) with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s overnight. Temperatures will return to the low 50s on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. We are watching another storm system Wednesday. It is looking windy and warm with scattered rain and possible snow showers (90%). Highs will be in the mid-50s. Temps drop behind that system Thursday with a slight chance for morning snow showers (20% AM) and highs in the mid-30s. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday with partly sunny skies. The chance for showers returns to the forecast next weekend with showers possible on Saturday (40%). Highs will be in the low 50s. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Temperatures return to the upper 30s to start next week.