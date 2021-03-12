A nice weekend overall but not as warm — Here’s the outlook and when the next storm arrives

A weak cold front will pass by tonight, helping usher in even colder weather. Saturday starts off chilly and won't be as warm, but it will still be a nice day overall:

TONIGHT

The cooling trend continues tonight as a weak cold front crosses through the area. The front won’t produce any precipitation, though it will bring an increase in clouds this evening and early tonight. It will also usher in even colder air. Lows will drop to the middle 20s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another beautiful day, it just won’t be as warm as most of us would like. After the recent string of warm days, it will feel a little chilly with highs only making it to the mid-40s. Expect dry weather with lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds.

Saturday Night

Weather will remain quiet and dry Saturday night. We will have a few clouds around with lows falling to the upper 20s.

A reminder — Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. It is also a good time to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday

Sunday will also be dry and will continue feeling a little chilly. Highs will return to the middle 40s across the area. We will have some sun under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are two storm systems I am watching for next week. One of those will begin sending clouds our way Monday. It will turn overcast through the day with temperatures staying in the 40s for highs. Rain chances will rise Monday night and, at the onset, it will be cold enough for a chance at some snowflakes mixing with the rain overnight. Tuesday is looking like a more clouds than sun kind of day with some scattered bouts of showers and sprinkles around. The forecast is looking much better for St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures are looking warmer with highs in the mid-50s and it is looking dry with peeks of sun. Storm system number two for next week approaches Wednesday night with some scattered showers Thursday and colder air arriving Thursday night. We will have to watch Thursday night as we will have a chance for a changeover to some snow and a low chance at some lingering Friday morning flurries.

