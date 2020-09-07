A much nicer Tuesday on the way

MONDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heavy rain fell across the entire valley for your Labor Day with many places seeing over 2 inches of rain today. Rain continues to move out of the region from north to south tonight. Be alert for flooded roadways and remember to be cautious while driving tonight as many storm drains got backed up earlier today.
- Temperatures overnight will stay in the middle 60s. Some patchy fog could set up in the overnight hours into Tuesday morning for your early morning commute.
- A small chance of an isolated shower early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing cloudiness into the afternoon hours Tuesday. The heat returns to the region with highs back in the mid and some upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon.
- Hot weather continues into Wednesday with highs into the upper 80s and increased humidity.
- Cooler weather comes into the region Thursday into next week with highs back into the 70s.
- A lot of dry weather expected. Small risk of a shower or storm Thursday afternoon. A better chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday this weekend.
