A much nicer Tuesday on the way

LABOR DAY OUTLOOKCloudy skies and warm this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. A cold front will move through the area today and stall near the Valley. Off and on showersand thunderstorms are likely today. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds the primary threat. Occasional downpours are possible as well. Up to an inch to 2" of rain possible by late afternoon and early evening. High today in the lower 80's and increasing humidity into the afternoon ahead of the cold front.

EARLY STORM CHANCEIsolated shower or storm chance tonight. Low in the low to mid 60's.

SUMMER HEAT FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYCloudy early with skies clearing for mostly sunny by late morning Tuesday. Warming, with the cold front lifting North of the Valley allowing warm and humid air to move in. High in the mid to upper 80's. Partly cloudy and mid 60's and muggy Tuesday night. Sunshine, warm and humid Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 80's. Partly cloudy and mid 60's Wednesday night.

ISOLATED STORM TO BREAK THE HEAT THURSDAYIsolated showers and storms Thursday with temperatures cooling off. High around 80°. Cloudy and cooler Thursday night, with a low in the upper 50's.

FALL-LIKE FRIDAYMid 70's and partly sunny Friday. Upper 50's and partly cloudy Friday night. Mid to upper 70's

SEASONAL WITH STORM CHANCES FOR THE WEEKENDSaturday, with a chance for isolated showers and storms. Chance for a few showers Saturday night. Low in the lower 60's. Mid 70's Sunday with a chance for isolated showers. Shower chance Sunday night, low in the lower 60's. Upper 70's for Monday, with a chance for isolated shower or storm.