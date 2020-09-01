A little warmer Tuesday, rain threat rising Tuesday night

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday. The warmest part of the week will be the first half of it -- I'm tracking a strong cold front that cools us down for the end of it:

TONIGHT

Pretty comfortable night across the area with lows set to dip into the lower 60s. The clouds from the afternoon will begin breaking apart overnight. Watch for a little patchy fog for the start of our Tuesday.

TUESDAY

We will be a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Expect sunshine for the first half of the day and increasing clouds into the evening. It will be a tad humid with dew points in the upper 60s expected. An isolated evening shower is possible but the risk is low

Skies turn overcast after sunset and the risk for rain and storms will be climbing through the night. A round of scattered downpours and thunderstorms is expected after midnight, with the chance for lingering showers into the morning commute Wednesday. It will be a warmer and humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking like a more clouds than sun kind of day. We will also have the risk for scattered showers or thunderstorms. It isn’t looking like an all-day start-to-finish rain, but the risk for occasional rain or thunderstorms will be in place all day long. Wednesday evening will also have some spotty rain and storms around. A cold front approaches the region into Thursday and will keep the chance for showers or storms in the forecast into Thursday morning. Lows will drop to the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be a chance at some lingering showers and storms Thursday but rain chances will be dropping off through the day. High pressure builds in for the end of the week and is setting us up for some great Weather Friday and into the holiday weekend. We will also be a little cooler to end the week and kick off the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.