A little warmer Thursday, next storm system approaching the region Thursday night

TONIGHT

A little patchy drizzle is possible early tonight. Clouds will thin out into the night with patchy fog possible. Lows will be around 40° at daybreak. Rural areas and low-lying communities are likely to see temps in the upper 30s at sunrise.

THURSDAY

If you’re looking for a day to get some of those leaves raked up, this is the day. We will start the morning with a little sun. It will be a warmer day with temperatures rising to the mid-60s for highs. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, turning overcast again by the late afternoon. Winds will also be coming up again. Winds will be in the 10-15MPH range by the late evening. We will see rain chances coming up Thursday night with showers likely into Friday morning. Lows will be around 50°.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a bit of a washout. Rain showers develop early in the morning and rain is likely throughout the day. Showers may be heavy at times with overcast skies all day long. It will also be a blustery day. Winds will be between 10-25MPH and temperatures won’t move much, hovering in the lower 50s. We will have an elevated risk for rain during what will be a blustery high school football Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50° at kickoff and settle into the upper 40s by the final plays. We hover in the upper 40s the remainder of the night with scattered showers and cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will kick off Halloween weekend with continued overcast skies and bouts of scattered showers Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s throughout the day. We end the weekend with a few lingering morning showers or sprinkles on Halloween morning. Rain chances fade into Halloween afternoon with only an isolated sprinkle expected. A little sunshine is possible in the afternoon Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. We start the workweek off dry with a mostly cloudy Monday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s. Rain chances start creeping up again Tuesday with highs around 50°. We are monitoring Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for a chance at seeing our first wet snowflakes of the year. We will be watching for some rain showers into the day Wednesday and morning lows will be in the mid-30s at sunrise, cold enough that a little wet snow may mix with any morning rain showers. Wednesday will stay cool with highs only reaching the mid-40s.

