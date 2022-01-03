A little warmer into mid-week, watching for some snow late-week

TONIGHT

The flurries and light snow from the day will end early tonight. We are looking at a decrease in clouds through the night, becoming more scattered after midnight. Temperatures will drop to around 20° for overnight lows.

TUESDAY

We’ve been hard-pressed to find much sunshine lately so Tuesday will be a nice, and brief, change to that pattern. Expect a mix of sunshine with a few scattered clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer. Highs will rise to the upper 30s. As quickly as the clouds clear out for the Valley, they will return. Clouds increase Tuesday night with skies becoming overcast by sunrise. Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a much cloudier day with mainly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Plan for a breezier afternoon with winds between 10-20MPH out of the southwest. The temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, nearing 40° for daytime highs. We will have a chance for some late afternoon and evening rain showers that mix with a little snow. As colder air moves in into Wednesday night, any mixed precipitation will change to snow showers with a few snow showers or flurries overnight. Lows will fall to around 20° by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

On the tail end of Wednesday evening’s cold front will be another area of low pressure developing and approaching the region Thursday. It does look like Thursday starts off dry but we will start watching for a little snow into Thursday evening. This is a time frame you will want to pay attention to with accumulating snow possible Thursday night. The track of this system will have an impact on accumulation potential but the exact track remains in question. Some data suggests a more southern track that would limit snowfall in our area, but a slight jog to the north would result in a little accumulating snow Thursday night. We will be monitoring this and keeping you updated throughout the week. Thursday will also be colder as highs fall back into the 20s. We will stay in the 20s for highs Friday with a chance for a little more lake effect snow showers. Temperatures will start climbing again this weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.