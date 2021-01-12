A little warmer and blustery Wednesday

Wednesday will be another day where we have a window for a little sun. This will be as temps turn warmer and the winds pick up a bit -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

A blustery and chilly night ahead. Temperatures will drop to the middle 20s. A blustery south-southwesterly wind between around 5-15MPH will lead to wind chills as low as 15°. Skies remain cloudy throughout the night.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another day with the chance for a little sunshine. It is looking mostly cloudy at sunrise. Clouds will start to scatter into the afternoon. With the peeks of sun will come blustery winds. A south-southwesterly wind between around 10-20MPH is expected through the day. Temperatures will be warmer, climbing to around 40°, but the blustery wind will keep it feeling like it’s in the 30s.

Any clearing of the clouds is likely to fill back in Wednesday night as a weak trough swings through the Valley. This feature may be enough to touch off a couple of raindrops but it will be a big challenge for any precipitation to reach the ground. The air at the surface will remain moisture-starved and most to all precipitation will evaporate. However, it isn’t entirely out of the question for a brief sprinkle. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s and it will remain a tad blustery, causing wind chills in the middle to upper 20s.

THURSDAY

Another warmer day ahead Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. It is looking like another cloudy early morning, followed by scattered clouds and sun through the afternoon. Highs will rise to the lower to mid-40s and it is looking a bit breezy again. The early evening will continue with scattered clouds, but we will return to overcast skies through the night as a cold front approaches. The chance for a mix of rain and snow will be climbing overnight into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front we are tracking will arrive early Friday. Overcast skies are expected to kick off the day with a scattered mix of some rain and snow. A pocket of dry air may be enough to break up the clouds for some peeks of afternoon sun. Colder air will continue pouring into the area this weekend, touching off occasional snow showers or flurries around the area. At this time, it does not look like a lot of accumulation will occur with perhaps a coating to an inch or two. This is something our team will continue to monitor throughout the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,