A little warmer and a little bit of sun this weekend — Here’s the latest weekend outlook

The average high is around 60° and we will get a little closer to it this weekend but are going to come up short -- 60s return early next week but won't be sticking around long:

TONIGHT

Rain chances end early tonight with nothing more than a stray sprinkle expected. We will continue to see plenty of clouds around the area though some breaks are possible overnight. Temperatures remain chilly with lows dropping into the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

It will be slightly warmer Saturday, but will still feel cool overall. Highs will be in the lower 50s. We will have a lot of clouds around with some peeks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Saturday is looking like a dry day for the area.

Saturday night

We are looking at a partly to mostly clear sky for Saturday night. Overnight lows will drop back to the middle 30s.

Sunday

A few more degrees will be added to the afternoon high Sunday. I also expect a little more sunshine compared to Saturday. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s for daytime highs. Expect a partly sunny sky. There is a chance for a few isolated showers or sprinkles during the afternoon but a washout isn’t expected. Skies will be partly to mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The two nicest days of the forecast period will be Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back to the lower 60s with lots of sun and some scattered clouds Monday. Tuesday will also have highs in the lower to near mid-60s. We will start the day with sun but clouds increase Tuesday afternoon and rain chances will climb into Tuesday night. The rain chances will be rising ahead of a cold front that arrives early Wednesday. While the precipitation Wednesday is likely to start as rain, it will mix with and may change to all snow by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will start out in the 40s Wednesday morning but fall into the 30s, allowing for the mixed precipitation into the afternoon. The cold air that builds in Wednesday will remain in place Thursday.

