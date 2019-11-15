A little sunshine to wrap up the workweek

We're staying below average for several more days but at least we can look forward to a little sunshine!

TONIGHT

Another cold night ahead with lows dipping to the mid-20s. It will remain quiet with patchy clouds working through the area. With temps in the 20s, patchy black ice is a possibility, especially on sidewalks and parking lots.

FRIDAY

Expect some sunshine through the day, filtered by clouds at times. Highs Friday return to the mid to upper 30s. There will be an increase in clouds through the second half of the day as winds shift out of a more northerly direction. The wind shift will be accompanied by a very slim chance for a flurry or a few raindrops Friday evening into early Friday night.

Skies will slowly clear out a bit toward Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop back to the lower 20s by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY

Lots of sunshine through a large part of the day Saturday. The morning and much of the afternoon are looking mostly sunny. It will remain cooler than average with highs in the mid-30s. Some patchy clouds work through the area through the second half of the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our gradual warm-up continues into early next week. Highs flirt with the 40s Sunday and rise a few more degrees into Monday. The chance for a few showers, mixing with some snow moves back into the area next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.