A little sun and warming temps this weekend — Here’s the outlook and when to tackle the outdoor chores

Temperatures begin warming this weekend and aren't looking nearly as cold next week. Have a great weekend! Here's a look at what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Rain, snow, and a mix of both are likely through the evening. As the sun sets and temperatures start to drop, a changeover back to a little snow is possible before this storm system pulls away from the region. The chance for both rain and snow tapers off after midnight. Skies stay cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Better weather comes through the day Saturday. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds break up throughout the early afternoon, giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin warming thanks to the added sun. Highs will approach the upper 40s to near 50°. Though warmer than Thursday and Friday, it may still feel a tad chilly. If you head out for any outdoor spring cleaning, you’ll definitely need a jacket.

Saturday Night

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Sunday

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early Sunday. Clouds increase through late-morning and early afternoon. There will be a chance for a few passing showers and sprinkles through the afternoon and evening but a washout isn’t expected. You’ll still have a chance to spend a little time outdoors but raindrops will be possible through the second half of the day. It will be an even warmer afternoon with highs approaching the upper 50s by mid-afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week won’t be as cold as this past week. Highs will be in the 50s for the beginning of the week, warming into the 60s by late-week. There will be a few bouts of showers but also some decent afternoons to take in a little fresh air.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.