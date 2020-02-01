A little snow expected this weekend — Here’s the timing and accumulation outlook

TONIGHT

The light snow showers taper off early into the night. Accumulation up to a light dusting is possible. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows. Isolated slick spots may be possible on untreated surfaces or bridges and overpasses.

SATURDAY

Saturday’s starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue into the afternoon as temperatures warm back to the upper 30s. A small storm system will move into the region late-day, bringing an increasing chance for a mix of rain and snow by sunset.

The scattered mix of rain and snow becomes more likely after sunset and will change to all snow quickly through the evening. Temperatures drop into the lower 30s by the late-evening, falling to around 30° by daybreak. A little accumulation is possible Saturday evening through Sunday morning, amounting to a light coating up to 1″. A few isolated slick spots will be possible into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY

Our warming trend is set to get underway Sunday. The morning will still be a little chilly with a chance for a few flurries around. The risk for flurries fades into the afternoon and clouds will begin to thin out. We will have a chance at a glimpse of sunshine before sunset. Highs will warm to the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be unseasonably warm and we have a decent shot at some sunshine for the first half of the day. Tuesday will also have above average temperatures but will be much cloudier as the next storm system brings rain toward the region. Wednesday is a day to keep a watchful eye on with a chance for a wintry mix. Our team will be monitoring the development and progression of that mid-week storm system and keeping you updated on the potential for any slick travel concerns into next week.

