A little rain in the forecast Wednesday, another chance at record highs Thursday

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a mostly cloudy overnight for the area. The temperatures won’t be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s. The overnight will be dry but rain chances will start coming up Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

A warm front lifting through the region Wednesday will bring cloudier skies throughout the day. We will also be watching for a few showers. The chance for spotty rain and sprinkles will come up into late-morning. The chance for occasional showers or sprinkles continues through the early afternoon. A steady, all-afternoon washout is not expected and rain chances will start to fade into the evening. Highs for the day will be around 50°.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry as we sit in the warm sector of our next storm system. We are looking at a partly to mostly cloudy night. Winds will start to pick up a bit and temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

We will be flirting with record highs again Thursday. The record is 61° set in 1984 and highs for the day will be around 60°. We start the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be elevated Thursday with gusts around 30MPH possible throughout the day. An approaching cold front will set us up for a mainly overcast afternoon with increasing rain chances through the afternoon into the evening. A round of showers is likely into Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. The overnight will turn colder with lows in the mid-30s by Friday morning. The clouds become more scattered overnight with rain chances ending early into the night. The gusty afternoon winds will also start dropping into Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start heading back in the other direction Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We will have lots of clouds around and a chance for a few more showers late in the day. Another storm system works into the region to kick off the weekend. Rain showers are likely Saturday with highs around 40°. Even colder air moves in Saturday night, cold enough for a few snowflakes around the Valley overnight and for a little lake effect on Sunday. This won’t be a significant snow but we will have to keep an eye out for a little black ice into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid-30s to end the weekend. We warm back to around 40° Monday with a little sun. Winter officially begins Tuesday and we will start the season with partly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 30s.

