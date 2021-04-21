A little more snow tonight, much warmer weather coming soon

This cold won't be sticking around much longer. Temperatures will be much warmer on Friday and an even bigger jump in temperature is coming for the end of the month!

TONIGHT

The chance for occasional snow showers or flurries will continue tonight. Most of what we see will fall overnight and begin to taper off shortly after sunrise. Bursts of snow overnight may be able to drop visibilities and there will be some swaths of accumulation. Total snow of a coating to 1″ is expected, with locally up to 2″ – 2.5″ not out of the question in a few spots. It will be colder overnight which will enhance the chance of snow sticking to roads, especially secondary, lesser-traveled roads. Overnight lows fall to the middle 20s. Be alert for patchy slick spots through the night into early Thursday morning. Blustery winds will continue with wind chills as low as the upper teens possible at times.

THURSDAY

Temperatures begin warming back up Thursday. Highs will warm to the middle 40s so it’ll still feel chilly, but it’s warmer than the 30s. The warmer reading will help out with the wind chills, which will still be a factor Thursday. Blustery winds will keep wind chills between 30° and 40° throughout the day. The morning begins with some isolated early morning flurries possible, tapering by the afternoon. Thursday evening and overnight will have partly to mostly clear skies. It will still be cold with lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Back to more spring-like temperatures Friday! The morning starts off cold but we will be approaching the 50s by as early as noon. Afternoon highs will warm toward the upper 50s. Expect lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds for the area throughout the day. Friday night will be a little warmer, too. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s with increasing clouds toward daybreak Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is a little speedbump in our warming trend this weekend. The storm system I’ve been tracking for the weekend is looking like it is speeding up just a bit. This will bring a cloudier start to our Saturday. The clouds keep temperatures from warming as much with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Rain becomes increasingly likely Saturday afternoon with showers likely by Saturday evening and overnight. Sunday will also be in the lower to mid-50s with a few sprinkles possible, mainly in the morning. The big warmup begins Monday when highs return to the 60s. By Wednesday, we will be nearing 80°!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.