A little less gloomy heading into the weekend

After several back-to-back cloudy days, we will start seeing the cloud deck break up a bit late Friday and into the weekend -- Here's which days to expect a little sunshine:

TONIGHT

While most of the night will be cloudy, there are some breaks in the clouds around the region. A few holes in the clouds will help temps fall into the mid-20s. Other than the clouds, the night will be quiet and dry.

FRIDAY

The day kicks off with a mostly cloudy sky. Into the afternoon, clouds will start thinning out. We have a chance at a little sunshine before sunset. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s. Clouds continue breaking up Friday night with a partly to mostly clear overnight. The clearing will allow for colder overnight lows, dropping to the lower 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be much less gloomy with sunshine and some scattered clouds. Though the sun may be a tad filtered at times, it will be a much nicer looking day. Highs will warm to the upper 30s.

Saturday Night

Quiet and dry weather continues Saturday night. We will have patchy clouds around the area. Temperatures return to the lower 20s overnight.

Sunday

We have a little more sun to look forward to Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back to the upper 30s with dry weather continuing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will be on the increase into early next week with a mostly cloudy Monday. The next chance at any precipitation is a low chance on Tuesday and a chance for a little rain and snow on Wednesday. The bigger story looks to be a big change in the pattern coming at the end of next week. We continue to monitor a surge of some colder air that dives into the region late next week. That is looking like our next substantial chance at precipitation. However, that remains several days out and a lot of fine-tuning will need to be done as models continue to get a better grasp on the overall setup. I will be monitoring this trend and updating you on the forecast throughout the next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.